Head-To-Head Review: Tianyin Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TPIY) & Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Tianyin Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TPIY – Get Rating) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tianyin Pharmaceutical and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Tianyin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tianyin Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $498.99 million 3.43 $91.39 million $1.76 20.30

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Tianyin Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tianyin Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 18.31% 18.46% 12.77%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Tianyin Pharmaceutical and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tianyin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 54.39, indicating that its share price is 5,339% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tianyin Pharmaceutical and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tianyin Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.15%. Given Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tianyin Pharmaceutical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Tianyin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats Tianyin Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tianyin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Tianyin Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of modernized traditional Chinese medicines and other pharmaceuticals in China. Its products address significant medical needs in the therapeutic areas spanning internal medicines, gynecology, hepatology, otolaryngology, urology, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, dermatology and pediatrics. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segment offers RHI API and porcine insulin API for external customers and internal product development. The company was founded by Zi-Ping Luo and Yong Feng Zhang on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Tianyin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tianyin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.