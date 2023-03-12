Head-To-Head Survey: EQRx (EQRX) vs. Its Rivals

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) is one of 983 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare EQRx to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of EQRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of EQRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EQRx and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EQRx N/A -$169.09 million -5.69 EQRx Competitors $2.25 billion $246.27 million -3.17

Risk and Volatility

EQRx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EQRx. EQRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

EQRx has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQRx’s peers have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EQRx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQRx N/A -18.43% -17.05% EQRx Competitors -3,336.24% -212.10% -37.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EQRx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQRx 1 2 2 0 2.20 EQRx Competitors 3979 14715 41033 695 2.64

EQRx currently has a consensus price target of $4.57, indicating a potential upside of 122.76%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 130.37%. Given EQRx’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EQRx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

EQRx peers beat EQRx on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About EQRx

EQRx, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC. Its other programs in pipeline include clinical and pre-clinical stage assets, which comprise Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with metastatic breast cancer; EQ176, an anti-programmed death-1 antibody that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of patients with primary liver cancer; and EQ121, a selective janus kinase-1 inhibitor that is in various Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

