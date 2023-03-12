HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €42.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HFG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €18.38 ($19.55) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €19.21 ($20.44) and a twelve month high of €46.92 ($49.91). The company’s 50 day moving average is €22.79 and its 200 day moving average is €23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

