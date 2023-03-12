Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 1,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hemnet Group AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 143 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

