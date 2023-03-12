Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €52.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €67.96 ($72.30) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($137.93).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

