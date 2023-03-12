Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Lowered by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.6% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $140.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.59.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

