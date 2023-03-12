Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.71

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.71 and traded as high as C$41.25. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$41.10, with a volume of 372,241 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

