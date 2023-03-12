Hooked Protocol Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00007727 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $82.82 million and $29.18 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

