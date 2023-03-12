Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,825,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,030. The firm has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

