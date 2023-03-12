Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Buys 17,596 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $19,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 46.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 9.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 157.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in St. Joe by 152.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 103,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 62,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

St. Joe Stock Performance

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at $920,382,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at $911,241,548.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,771. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.27.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

About St. Joe

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.