Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. 26,328,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,918,434. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

