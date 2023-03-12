Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,972 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 0.5% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $26,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.86. 3,190,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Stories

