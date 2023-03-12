Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $105.47 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,070 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up about 2.1% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $105,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

WPM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.47. 3,519,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,428. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

