Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGS traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.11. 96,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,618. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

