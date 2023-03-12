Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 11,987 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,987 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 0.9% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $44,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 108.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,239. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

