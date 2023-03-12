Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 6,920 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $7.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.54. 2,448,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.
