HSBC Downgrades TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

TDCX Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE TDCX opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.28. TDCX has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

Get TDCX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TDCX by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TDCX by 12.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TDCX by 1,120.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TDCX by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.