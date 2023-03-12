HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,424 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.12% of HubSpot worth $148,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $369.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.