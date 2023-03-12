Huobi Token (HT) Price Tops $4.11 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $667.31 million and approximately $19.63 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00018714 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.13 or 0.00442394 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,497.86 or 0.29902896 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.

After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform. .”

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

