ICON (ICX) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $191.15 million and $9.49 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 950,013,329 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency. ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 949,966,755.7573091 in circulation.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

