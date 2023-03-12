Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Short Interest Up 35.4% in February

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the February 13th total of 175,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Impel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMPL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 61,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.97. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMPL shares. Wedbush downgraded Impel Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Impel Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Impel Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
