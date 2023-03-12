IndiGG Price Hits $0.0693 on Top Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $46,861.46 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IndiGG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00438942 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,357.56 or 0.29669599 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000082 BTC.

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IndiGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IndiGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.