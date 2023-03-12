Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.30 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Information Services Group Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $240 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.