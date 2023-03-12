Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Short Interest Update

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 828,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ NOTV traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 968,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,783. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $127.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 58.22%. The firm had revenue of $150.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Inotiv will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Inotiv news, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at $445,927.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

