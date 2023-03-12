InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 1.8 %

InPlay Oil stock opened at C$2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$237.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on IPO shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

