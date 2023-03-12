Insider Selling: PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) CEO Sells $47,299.62 in Stock

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) CEO Howard J. Weisman sold 32,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,299.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PaxMedica Stock Up 7.8 %

PXMD opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41. PaxMedica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PaxMedica by 438.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaxMedica during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of PaxMedica during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

See Also

