Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG) Trading Up 2.4%

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 62,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 574,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Intelligent Living Application Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

Get Intelligent Living Application Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Living Application Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.27% of Intelligent Living Application Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and China markets. The company offers its products for main entrances and gates, and indoor uses. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Living Application Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Living Application Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.