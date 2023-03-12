International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 165 ($1.98) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.16) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.02) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.16) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.16) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.65) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 165.30 ($1.99).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 148.26 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,965.20, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.58 ($2.09).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

