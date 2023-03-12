International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.32. 8,600 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $80.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Get International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Company Profile

The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.