InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZFGet Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IIPZF. TD Securities downgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.