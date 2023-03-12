InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IIPZF. TD Securities downgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

