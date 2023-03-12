Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$15.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$15.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.91.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.51 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.79 and a 12-month high of C$16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.82.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total value of C$89,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$985,677.58. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

