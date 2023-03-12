Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a growth of 792.0% from the February 13th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. 2,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,246. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

