Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Down 19.6% in February

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.59. 9,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,186. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $24.60.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

