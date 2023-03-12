Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Down 19.6% in February

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.59. 9,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,186. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $24.60.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
