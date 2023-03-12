Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYZ traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $83.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,626. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.34. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $104.31.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

