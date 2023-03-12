Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PYZ traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $83.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,626. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.34. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $104.31.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF
