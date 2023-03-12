Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Up 2,592.4% in February

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a growth of 2,592.4% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
PIE stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.12. 10,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,431. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
