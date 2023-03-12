Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Up 2,592.4% in February

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a growth of 2,592.4% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

PIE stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.12. 10,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,431. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 669,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 541,537 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 610,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 467,461 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 398,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 195,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 181,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 351.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 175,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 136,472 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

