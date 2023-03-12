Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 224.4% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance

NYSE VLT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

