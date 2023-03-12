Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 224.4% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NYSE VLT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $12.65.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
