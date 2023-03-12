Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of OIA opened at $6.65 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

