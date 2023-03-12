Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VPV opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.