Invitoken (INVI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $73,151.68

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Invitoken token can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00007909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invitoken has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $73,151.68 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invitoken has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Invitoken

Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

