Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on April 5th

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 127.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.8 %

IRM stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,979. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

