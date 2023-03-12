iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.57. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78.

