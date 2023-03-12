iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,934 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $690,043,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,350 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,046 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,588,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,495. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $84.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

