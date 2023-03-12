iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Cut by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,722 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.33. 11,041,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,614,059. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

