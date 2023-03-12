iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.41 and last traded at $83.41. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.49.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDB. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter.

