iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $387.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

