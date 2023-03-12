iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Boosted by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

