iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,800 shares, a growth of 1,119.8% from the February 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 213,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,289. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,485,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,104,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,840,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 846,154 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 216,016 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 657,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 49,556 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.