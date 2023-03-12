iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,800 shares, a growth of 1,119.8% from the February 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 213,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,289. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $25.29.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF
