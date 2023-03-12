iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.2% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,065. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

