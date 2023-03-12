iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 55.1% in February

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the February 13th total of 928,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,551,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,809. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $109.99. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.30.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

