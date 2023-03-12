iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,656 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $128.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

